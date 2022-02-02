Govt misses deadline on release of K22bn covid-19 funds

Government has missed, for a third time, own set deadline to release a report on the infamous mismanagement of K22 billion covid-19 funds.

Officials from National Audit Office (NAO) say they have just received a preliminary report on the matter.

NAO spokesperson Rabson Kagwamminga says they subcontracted a private audit firm, Audit Consult, to investigate the funds.

Kagwamminga said NAO officials are assessing the report to ensure everything was done accordingly.

Initially, NAO had set November end 2021 as a deadline to release the investigation findings which was later pushed to December the same year.

The release of the report has also missed the January 2022 deadline.

Another audit report into the controversial K6.2 billion exposed massive plunder of funds meant for COVID-19 fight.

