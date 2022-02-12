Govt moves in for the construction of Mmbelwa University

Government has moved in to construct Mmbelwa University in Mzimba, one of key campaign promises of the Tonse Alliance administration.

A statement from the spokesperson of the minister of Transport and Public Works says a working committee to look into the construction of Inkosi Ya Makhosi Mmbelwa University, formerly known as Mombera University in Mzimba has since been formed.

This follows a joint meeting between Ministries of Transport and Public Works and that of Education held at the Transport Ministry on Friday.

The statement says the meeting was aimed at putting in a place the said working Committee.

“During this meeting, a working committee of technocrats from the two ministries has been put in place to map the way forward and quickly look into the Inkosi Ya Makhosi M’mbelwa University,” says statement signed by Minister of Transport and Public Works spokesperson, Kelvin Sato.

The university, a campaign tool by the Tonse Government, remains a major issue of concern in the North.

