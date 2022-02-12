Govt moves in for the construction of Mmbelwa University

February 13, 2022 Owen Khamula – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment
Government has moved in to construct Mmbelwa University in Mzimba, one of key campaign promises of the Tonse Alliance administration.
A statement from the spokesperson of the minister of Transport and Public Works says a working committee to look into the construction of Inkosi Ya Makhosi Mmbelwa University, formerly known as Mombera University in Mzimba  has since been formed.

Ministers of Education and Transport
This follows a joint meeting between Ministries of Transport and Public Works and that of Education held at the Transport Ministry on Friday.
The statement says the meeting was aimed at putting in a place the said  working Committee.
“During this meeting, a working committee of technocrats from the two ministries has been put in place to map the way forward and quickly look into the Inkosi Ya Makhosi M’mbelwa  University,” says statement signed by Minister of Transport and Public Works spokesperson, Kelvin Sato.
The university, a campaign tool by the Tonse Government, remains a major issue of concern in the North.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Blantyre Synod’s Church & Society in CoVID-19 vaccination uptake campaign

Blantyre Synod of Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) brought together its church leaders where they were inspired to spread...

Close