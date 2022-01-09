Gov’t needs K8 billion for free electricity connection rollout

Government will need to mobilize K8 billion to roll out the free electricity connection by the end of this year, the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) has disclosed.

Escom Acting Chief Executive Officer, Clement Kanyama, made the revelation during Face the Press in Lilongwe on Friday.

Kanyama, who was accompanied by the Minister of Information, Gospel Kazako, highlighted the activities the company has lined up in preparation for the rollout of the project.

He said the government, through the Ministry of Energy, is finalizing the process of identifying finances for the project.

“This is a huge program we will embark on by the end of this year to make sure people have a free connection,” he said.

He said guidelines to have the policy that will implement the program have already been developed.

Kanyama further said the guidelines have acknowledged Malawi Rural Electrification Program (Marep) to make sure that there is no duplication of the program.

He added that the company will be extending electricity to 90, 000 customers every year.

So far, he said, the company is overwhelmed with clients who want to connect to the grid.

He revealed that the government has secured $150 million to carry out the exercise, which will commence in March, 2022.

Any deserving Malawian should have access to electricity so that Malawi achieves universal coverage, he said.

In his remarks, Kazako urged Malawians to exercise patience as the government is addressing so many challenges faced by Malawians including electricity.

“We are doing everything possible to make sure we give what Malawians were promised,” he said.

Kazako said electricity is one of the priorities of the Tonse government, which was promised during the campaign period.

He said one million jobs cannot be achieved if the country continues to struggle with electricity.

Sectors like manufacturing, agriculture, mining, irrigation, agro-processing where majority of employment happens rely much on electricity, he said.

