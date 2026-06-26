Govt ousts Taulo as Itaye takes over SRFF

Malawi’s Smallholder Revolving Fertiliser Fund (SRFF) has been plunged into full‑blown chaos after government dramatically axed its newly‑appointed chief executive Paul Taulo, following weeks of controversy, online outrage and questions over his credibility.

Taulo, who had barely warmed the CEO’s chair after taking the job last month, found himself at the centre of a social‑media firestorm, with critics dredging up past roles and personal issues that left his appointment looking increasingly untenable.

Pressure mounted, confidence collapsed — and this week, authorities finally pulled the plug.In a swift and silent move, government officials removed Taulo from the post, ending one of the shortest and most turbulent tenures the fund has seen.

Into the vacuum steps Godfrey Itaye, the former MACRA boss who recently made headlines after turning down a diplomatic posting. Now he’s been parachuted into the SRFF hot seat — and insiders say he has already reported for duty, wasting no time in taking charge.

The shake‑up marks yet another dramatic twist for an institution already under scrutiny, raising fresh questions about how the fertiliser fund is being run — and why its leadership has become a revolving door of controversy.

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