Gov’t procures science and mathematics textbooks for secondary schools

February 3, 2022 Fazilla Tembo - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

The Ministry of Education has procured 1, 292, 976 science and mathematics textbooks for as well as teachers’ guides for distribution in public secondary schools in the country.

The materials have been sourced with funding from the World Bank, through its Equity with Quality Learning at Secondary (EQUALS) project.

The Minister of Education, Agnes NyaLonje, on Wednesday presided over the symbolic presentation of the textbooks at Masuku Community Day Secondary school in Mangochi.

Minister of Education, Agnes Nyalonje presenting text books to Headmaster Kajawo

“This is historic to the nation because it is the first time each student in secondary schools to have a science and mathematics textbooks for themselves,” she said.

NyaLonje said regardless of the state of a school, when a teacher meets learner there should be some quality work.

Learners admiring science and mathematics textbooks

With the provision of the textbooks, she said, government expects quality of learning to improve.

The headmaster for the school, Master Kajawo, said there was a challenge in both teaching and learning of science subjects due to limited textbooks.

“This brought a big challenge to the quality of education. We are optimistic that with the coming of the books will enhance teaching and learning and the pass rate will increase,” he said.

Kajawo therefore assured that the books will be cared and be used for the intended purpose.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Bullets takeover Blantyre Zero women’s football team

Nyasa Big Bullets have finalised the move to takeover women’s football team Blantyre Zero as part of CAF requirement to...

Close