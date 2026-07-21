Govt releases K1.2 billion for youth and women enterprise loans

The implementation of Malawi’s reformed Constituency Development Fund (CDF) has gathered pace, with the Malawi Enterprise Development Fund (MEDF) confirming it has received K1.2 billion from Government to finance youth and women enterprise loans under the new CDF guidelines.

The development marks another major milestone in the rollout of the K5 billion annual allocation per constituency, demonstrating that the new CDF framework has moved beyond planning into full implementation.

Under the revised CDF guidelines, each constituency receives K5 billion annually, with K100 million earmarked for Youth Enterprise Loans and another K100 million reserved for Women Enterprise Loans, both administered by MEDF to promote entrepreneurship and economic empowerment at the grassroots.

MEDF Chief Executive Officer Kayisi Sadala said the institution began receiving the funds two weeks ago and that disbursements are being made in phases as Treasury releases resources.

“MEDF has received the Constituency Development Fund allocation designated for youth and women. The funding is coming in phases. Applicants who submit complete applications that satisfy all CDF loan requirements and successfully pass the due diligence and approval process will access the loans from the available funding,” said Sadala.

According to MEDF, the K1.2 billion released so far is expected to benefit approximately 122,132 Malawians, comprising 61,066 young people and 61,066 women across the country’s constituencies.

Eligible groups of five to ten members can access loans ranging from K2.5 million to K10 million, while individual beneficiaries can receive between K250,000 and K500,000 to establish or expand income-generating businesses.

The latest funding adds to a series of implementation milestones that suggest the new CDF model is steadily taking shape after months of institutional preparations.

Unlike the previous arrangement, the reformed CDF places greater emphasis on accountability, structured project implementation and specialised funding windows managed by competent institutions.

Government has repeatedly explained that the initial months of the programme would focus on administrative groundwork, including the establishment of constituency structures, recruitment of personnel, project identification, procurement processes and development of implementation systems before large-scale disbursement of funds.

The release of the MEDF allocation follows other CDF implementation activities already underway, reinforcing Government’s position that the programme is progressing according to plan rather than experiencing delays.

MEDF itself has grown into one of Malawi’s largest development finance institutions.

As of December 2025, the institution had built a K240 billion loan portfolio, benefiting 377,460 Malawians, with K116 billion disbursed during 2025 alone.

For the current financial year, MEDF is targeting 160,000 beneficiaries through the disbursement of K100 billion under nine financing windows.

These include Government Employees Loans, Youth Empowerment Loans, Women Empowerment Loans, Men Empowerment Loans, Agricultural Production Loans, Cooperative and Industrialisation Loans, General Trading Loans, Asset Financing and Micro-Insurance Loans.

Established in 2005 as the Malawi Rural Development Fund (MARDEF), the institution later became MEDF in 2014, changed to the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) in 2020, and reverted to MEDF earlier this year.

With funds now flowing to implementing institutions and beneficiary financing beginning, the latest development provides further evidence that the new CDF framework is moving from policy to practice, as Government continues rolling out one of Malawi’s most ambitious decentralised development programmes.

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