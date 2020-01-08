Govt, rights bodies must probe inhumanity  at Rab Processors 

Most Malawians have taken to social media calling on authorities to probe the illtreatment of employees at Rab Processors Company in Blantyre.

The calls come hot on the heels of a latest incident where an employee committed suicide after he was fired at 2 am for taking a packet of milk because workers operate dusk to dawn without food.

The death of Vincent Chiphwanya ignited protests after employees thought enough was enough narrating the inhumane conditions they go through.

Writing on social media, Malawians took on government and human rights activists to probe the company and save the employees from what they called modern slavery.

“This is slavery. Where is government? Where are human rights bodies? Please come foward,” wrote one social media user.

Meanwhile, the company has issued a lengthy press release accusing the employees of unruly behaviour in collaboration with external elements.

The statement thanked the police for bringing calm while not spelling out the events that led to the suicide and what remedies the company will take.

It is reported that the company is refusing to meet funeral costs including coffin.

