Govt unleashes rural market revolution as Minister Phiri warns contractors: “No room for failure”

Government has launched an ambitious programme to transform rural trade and agricultural commercialization, with Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Ben Phiri promising strict oversight to ensure new markets are completed on time, meet quality standards and deliver value for public money.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Chimbiya Priority Market in Dedza on Wednesday, Phiri said the project marks the beginning of a new chapter for farmers, traders and entrepreneurs by creating modern trading infrastructure that will stimulate local economic growth.

“I am happy because this day changes everything for the people of Dedza district. I am happy because this infrastructure will change the landscape of this place and this place will never be the same again,” he said.

The minister said the market will become a hub where farmers, traders and entrepreneurs can exchange goods, services and ideas, helping communities transition from subsistence farming to commercial agriculture and sustainable wealth creation.

“This place symbolises our collective resolve to move beyond subsistence farming and embrace commercialization, resilience and prosperity,” Phiri said.

He disclosed that Chimbiya is one of seven priority markets being constructed across the country under the TRADE Programme, describing the initiative as a key component of the Government’s efforts to advance the economic aspirations of Malawi 2063 by expanding market access and creating business opportunities for rural communities.

Phiri also issued a stern warning to contractors and supervising engineers, saying his ministry would closely monitor every stage of implementation to ensure taxpayers receive full value from the investment.

“Believe you me, I will not blink until these projects are implemented according to plan in terms of timeliness, quality and scope. I want infrastructure that will stand as my legacy for generations to come,” he said.

Beyond construction, the minister called on communities to take ownership of the infrastructure by protecting it from vandalism, maintaining high standards of cleanliness and establishing strong local management systems.

He urged market committees and district councils to ensure women, young people and other vulnerable groups benefit from the new facilities while putting in place sustainable systems for revenue collection and maintenance once construction is complete.

Phiri said the success of the initiative would depend not only on government investment but also on responsible community stewardship, arguing that well-managed markets have the potential to become engines of local economic transformation.

He subsequently declared construction of the Chimbiya Priority Market officially underway, describing the project as a major investment in rural development, agricultural commercialization and inclusive economic growth.

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