Govt vows justice for slain doctor, reassures nation on security

Government has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the lives and property of citizens following the death of Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital doctor, Dr Atughanile Chomo, assuring Malawians that security agencies are working to ensure justice is served.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Homeland Security on the sidelines of parliamentary proceedings on Friday, Minister of Defence Feston Kaupa described the doctor’s death as a tragic loss to the nation and conveyed government’s condolences to her family and colleagues.

“It is sad that we have lost the life of Dr Chomo, a dedicated doctor at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital. May her soul rest in peace,” said Kaupa.

He said government, through the Ministry of Homeland Security and other security agencies, remains committed to safeguarding all citizens, including professionals serving in essential sectors such as health.

Kaupa noted that the country had previously lost another medical doctor under unfortunate circumstances, saying the latest incident further underscored the need to strengthen public safety.

“I would like to assure the citizens of this country that the government is making every effort to provide security twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, to all citizens,” he said.

The minister issued a stern warning to perpetrators of violent crimes, vowing that government would ensure they face the full force of the law.

“I would like to warn all perpetrators of heinous crimes like the one that claimed the life of Dr Chomo that no law will spare them. They will face the full force of the law,” said Kaupa.

He also appealed to members of the public to continue cooperating with law enforcement agencies by providing information that could assist investigations and help bring offenders to justice.

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