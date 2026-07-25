Grandfather sentenced to 21 years for abusing grandchildren, one left pregnant

A depraved grandfather has been caged for 21 years after being convicted of repeatedly raping three of his own grandchildren, in a case that has shocked communities in Lilongwe.

Kupata Chikanga, 40, was found guilty by a Lilongwe court of sexually abusing the young children, all aged under 14, over a horrifying spree that took place in May and June.

Deputy police spokesperson for Lilongwe, Khumbo Sanyiwa, revealed the sickening details of the case, confirming that Chikanga would pay the children just K500 each time he abused them.

The horrific abuse only came to light after neighbours spotted one of the young victims leaving Chikanga’s home at around 7pm one evening — a sighting that ultimately unravelled the disturbing case.

When questioned by concerned adults, the child broke down and revealed the truth about the abuse being inflicted by their own grandfather.

Two of the victims were just 14 years old, while the third was only 10.

In a devastating twist, one of the children was later discovered to be pregnant as a result of the abuse.

Chikanga will now spend the next two decades behind bars, having been handed the lengthy sentence by the court.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :