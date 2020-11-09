Granny sexually assault 8-year-old granddaughter, arrested in Zomba

Malawi Police in Thondwe, Zomba have arrested Evance Chetonde Maiden, 80, for allegedly defiling his eight-year-old granddaughter.

Zomba police deputy spokesperson Patrick Maseko alleged that on May 11, 2020 at around 06:00 hours, the grand daughter and her friend went to the house of the grandfather to fetch firewood.

“When the two got into the house, the suspect ordered the victim’s friend to leave the house.

“He then dragged the victim into his bedroom and defiled her,” said Maseko.

He said the suspect was caught red handed by the victim’s friends who followed her after seeing that she was not coming out of her grandfather’s house.

Maseko said the matter was reported to Thondwe Police Post and the victim was referred to the health facility where she was examined and confirmed that she was really defiled.

He said since then, the suspect had been in hiding until November 6, 2020 when he got arrested following a tip off from well-wishers.

Chetonde is an ex-convict and has just been released from prison after serving a 5-year jail term for the same defilement offence, said Maseko.

He comes from Mwamadi village, Traditional Authority Mlumbe in Zomba district.

