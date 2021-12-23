Great Angels Choir in a fundraising dinner

Lilongwe-based gospel outfit, Great Angels Choir, has organized a fundraising dinner where the proceeds will go towards the construction of a Health Centre at area 45 in Lilongwe.

The choir says this is an effort to alleviate challenges facing the health sector in Malawi.

Dubbed Nza Yahweh fundraising dinner, the show will take place on Friday, 24 December, 2021, at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe, aiming to raise over K70 million for the project.

Speaking in an interview Great Angels Choir Director, William Zonda, said this was necessitated by the need to support the government to achieve the ultimate goal of Universal Health Coverage by taking health centres close to the people.

Zonda said the problem of inadequate health facilities is affecting delivery of quality healthcare services and, as a group, they decided to take action.

“We were called to preach the good news and we believe that we also have a responsibility in making contributions in the development of our country. We understand that health facilities are not adequate to cater for the whole population.

“While healthcare in Malawi is slowly progressing, poverty is still an issue that makes good healthcare a challenge to attain. People travel long distances to seek medical attention. This is not a responsibility of government alone but for us citizens as well,” he said

He said, during the event, the choir is set to give out the best performance and they will be supported by Thoko Katimba will also perform.

Confirming his presence, Katimba said he is more than ready to give a splendid performance saying the show is for the good course.

The event is slated to start at 7pm and is strictly for one hundred people. Charges are K100, 000 per head.

