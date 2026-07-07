Grief as Tamara comes home: night vigil Wednesday, burial Friday

Grief and quiet wailing greeted the return of Tamara Munthali’s remains to Lilongwe on Tuesday, as family, friends and senior government officials gathered at Kamuzu International Airport to receive the body of the Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority’s director of projects and social services, who died in South Africa after a battle with acute kidney failure.

From the airport, the body was taken to Mthunzi Funeral Services near Gateway Mall, where a brief laying-in ceremony was held ahead of its transfer to Munthali’s home in Area 10 on Wednesday.

Among those who joined mourners were Chief Secretary to Government Dr Justin Saidi, deputy speaker of Parliament Victor Musowa, and cabinet ministers Dr Ben Phiri and Mary Navicha.

Malawi Revenue Authority commissioner-general Felix Tambulasi attended with friends including lawyer Edgar Kachele, as close friends of the deceased comforted one another.

The proceedings at Mthunzi were overseen by chief protocol officer Chimango Chirwa, with newly appointed ambassador to Morocco Sam Alufandika leading prayers.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Munthali’s brother, Gedion Munthali, thanked those who had supported and comforted the family through their loss, and set out the funeral programme.

The body will be moved from Mthunzi on Wednesday morning to Munthali’s residence at House Number 226, Area 10, for a night vigil, before being taken on Thursday to the Inkosi Jalavikuba Munthali headquarters in Luzi, Mzimba District.

Burial will take place on Friday.

Munthali first fell ill in Malawi, where she was initially diagnosed with malaria and treated at Blantyre Adventist Hospital. She later travelled to Mediclinic in Sandton, South Africa, for further assessment, where doctors diagnosed acute kidney failure. She spent several weeks on dialysis before her death.

Munthali, who held a master’s degree in strategic management, is survived by colleagues and loved ones across government and the private sector.

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