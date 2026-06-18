Grief Engulfs Balaka as Two Young Workers Die in Tragic Road Project Accident, Company Vows Sweeping Safety Reforms

On June 16, a construction site safety accident occurred at the concrete batching plant supporting the Nsipe–Chingeni–Liwonde Road Project, claiming the lives of two local workers, Chikondi George (24) and Geoffrey Makawa (26). Grief has permeated the entire Balaka district in the wake of the tragedy.

Construction work was suspended due to a power outage at the time of the incident, and the two workers went inside the mixing drum to clear accumulated hardened concrete. According to Jiangxi Construction Engineering Group Malawi Branch Ltd, power was restored while the two men were still inside the equipment. An operator then misoperated the machinery, trapping the workers inside the drum.

Despite being rushed to Balaka District Hospital for emergency treatment, both workers later died from their injuries, leaving their families, colleagues, and the wider community in mourning.

Jiangxi Construction Engineering Group Malawi Branch Ltd Project Manager Gary Zhang expressed profound sorrow over the tragedy, describing the deaths as a heartbreaking loss.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of Chikondi George and Geoffrey Makawa. We share in their grief and are committed to standing with them during this difficult time,” Zhang said.

The company said it has been providing practical support to the bereaved families, including funeral arrangements conducted in accordance with Malawian customs, transportation, food supplies, and other essential assistance.

Authorities have since been notified, with both the police and the Ministry of Labour investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal accident. The company said it is cooperating fully with the inquiries and has preserved the scene and relevant evidence.

Meanwhile, operations at the batching plant have been suspended as a comprehensive safety review and inspection are carried out.

“This painful incident has underscored the importance of rigorous safety procedures,” Zhang said. “We are determined to learn from it and will take every necessary measure to ensure such a tragedy never happens again.”

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