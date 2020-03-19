Gwamba cancels ‘Mama said God First’ Mzuzu show due to Coronavirus concerns

The much anticipated ‘Mama Said God First’ Mzuzu album launch by hip hop artist Gwamba has been postponed due to what the artist described as a precaution measure ostensibly due to the looming threat of the Coronavirus.

The artist made the announcement of the postponement of the show which was slated to take place at Mzuzu Stadium on March 28 via his official Facebook page on Tuesday.

“I have taken this painful yet bold and important decision because of the Coronavirus pandemic, which, with each passing day, is proving to be a fatal attack on humanity.

“The health of my fans is my top priority, and I do not have to wait for government to say anything on the danger on our doorsteps.

“The risk is too high and I do not want to be part of the problem. I have chosen to be part of the solution,” posted the gospel rapper.

The artist said despite Malawi having not recorded any case yet, the escalation of cases in neighbouring countries like South Africa and Zambia should be a cause of worry to everyone.

“As such, we are left without option as a country but go full gear with preventative measures,” he said.

Gwamba, who is currently gunning for votes for his song Akondakitale in the Afri Music song contest – Southern Africa category, said dates of the Mzuzu launch will be announced later when the threat of the virus shall be declared over.

He then urged his fans to observe hygienic practices like washing hands frequently and observing social distances.

In an interview, the artist put aside concerns on the financial losses he might incur due to the investments put in preparation of the concert.

“I cannot compare money to the safety of my fans. Money can be replaced, life cannot,” he said.

Commenting on the development, many of his followers, despite being disappointed that they will have to wait a bit longer to see the artist launch the album in Mzuzu welcomed the development.

“That is being a real responsible citizen,” said one fan by the name Samuel Kalondo Jere.

“[He is the] first artist to take a step further. I really appreciate your humanity. Life first, money and music comes last. I am proud to be your fan since 2008,” commented Stanley W Simbeye Nsunda.

And one of his fans had a message for Gwamba too: “Love you Gwamba. Stay safe and blessed. Before I go, please do remember to avoid handshaking. Your health is my first priority too,” said Nanjo Punja Msadala.

Recently, Gwamba indicated that he would be dedicating the Mzuzu concert towards the fight against drug and substance abuse which he alleged were rampant in Mzuzu.

Some of the artists who were to support Gwamba during the launch include Dr Ethel Kamwendo Banda, Fredokiss, Slessor and Kell Kay amongst others.

The album ‘Mama Said God First’ was initially launched in Lilongwe last year on December 21 at Lilongwe Golf Club where approximately 12500 tickets were sold and 1000 more given for free.

