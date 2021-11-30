Gwamba, Diktator light up Mathumela music festival

Renowned rappers Gwamba and Dick Shumba, popularly known as Diktator, on Sunday rose up to the occasion and gave impressive performances during the Mathumela Music Festival, which was held at Masintha Ground in Lilongwe.

It was a show that pooled a variety of patronage, including young people from various locations, who formed part of the audience.

The show started on a low note, but Ennoh Mwana Wa Igwe and comedian Kunte performances awakened them and later the venue was set ablaze with Diktator and Gwamba’s energizing performances.

According to Diktator, his role was to be the host of the event but lovers of his music necessitated his move to performance.

He performed some of his famous songs ‘Happy Day’ and ‘Zokhumba’ that made thousands of young people that attended the event to sing along.

“I came here as a host but could not help it, as an artist i decided to throw in some Nyumwitsa vibe. Being part of this event has given me enough energy to bring something out.

“New music this coming December, shasha is coming back with full force, i have good music in store,” he said

However, Gwamba kicked off his performance with a song titled ‘Bwanji featuring Martse that was followed by ‘wadzukanso nthawi zanji’ and quickly turned to his last tune titled Mbama.

Gwamba dropped off the stage, leaving people craving for more.

In an interview, Gwamba saluted Lulu and his Mathumela Band for organizing such a free event, saying it gives opportunity to music lovers to get closer to their favourite musicians at no cost.

Gwamba said many people more especially the youth fail to patronize events due to various charges that are always attached to it at times.

One of the patrons Beauty Mandowa said both of them did not disappoint and she did not regret sparing time for the show.

Mathumela Music Festival is an annual event aimed at engaging young people on issues to do with drug and substance abuse and also a thanksgiving to the people who have been rendering musical support to Lulu and the Mathumela Band.

