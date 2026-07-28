Gwamba’s gig goes green! Solar firm powers up massive Landlord Pakwao Concert with Nigerian star Ruger

Malawian music sensation Gwamba is set to light up Bingu National Stadium THIS SATURDAY — and this time the party’s being powered by the sun.

Sky Energy Africa, Malawi’s top renewable energy firm, has been unveiled as official energy partner for the star’s blockbuster Landlord Pakwao Concert, promising to keep the massive show running on clean, green power.

The huge gig will see Nigerian hitmaker Ruger jetting in to join a stacked lineup of Malawi’s biggest urban stars — with Sky Energy Africa quietly stealing the show behind the scenes by powering key parts of the concert using renewable tech.

Sky Energy Africa business development director Hastings Golosi couldn’t hide his excitement over the unlikely pairing of music and solar power.

“Music moves people. Energy powers that movement,” Golosi beamed. “We are not just powering a concert; we are powering a moment for the nation.”

Gwamba himself is buzzing about the partnership, insisting the collab is about way more than just keeping the lights on.

“This is bigger than music. Pakwao is about Malawian pride, power, and energy,” the star gushed. “Having Sky Energy on board means we are doing it the right way — powered by the sky, for the people.”

With thousands of fans expected to flood into Bingu National Stadium for the huge show, organisers are hoping the green-powered gig sets a bold new benchmark for sustainable events in Malawi — proving big concerts don’t need to cost the earth.

Joining Gwamba and Ruger on the star-studded bill are Kell Kay, Eli Njuchi, Joe Ikon, Zeze Kingston, Saint, Malinga, Teddy Makadi, Charisma, Aidfest and Kineo, Ca$ino, Frank Ro, Miracle Chinga, Loiso, Zonke, Chizmo and Bandera — making it one of the biggest homegrown lineups the country has seen in years.

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