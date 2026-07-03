Hands off the Chilima inquiry, civil society warns

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (Cdedi) has gone public with concerns that individuals appearing before the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee investigating the Chilima plane crash are attempting to intimidate the inquiry.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lilongwe, Cdedi executive director Sylvester Namiwa warned that such behaviour would not be tolerated and called on witnesses to cooperate fully with the committee’s work.

Namiwa was unambiguous. The committee, he said, has the authority to summon any individual it chooses, and anyone who attempts to threaten or obstruct it is acting against the wishes of the Malawian people.

“Anyone that tries to threaten the committee is against the will of Malawians who want to know the truth about the plane crash,” he said.

His message to those appearing before the committee was clear: answer the questions, do not intimidate those asking them.

The inquiry was ordered by President Peter Mutharika after concerns were raised that the initial investigation into the 10 June 2024 crash — which killed former Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others — had been inadequate.

A fresh parliamentary committee was subsequently established to conduct a more thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding the disaster.

That witnesses are allegedly attempting to intimidate a parliamentary inquiry into one of Malawi’s most significant tragedies is, in itself, a serious development. It raises an uncomfortable question: what are they afraid the committee might find?

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