He Died Trying to Prove He Was a Man: The Silent Pain Killing Malawi’s Men
When news broke that a 30-year-old mechanic had died in a lodge at Lumbadzi after reportedly overdosing on sex-enhancement pills, social media exploded.
Some dismissed it with dark humour. Others joked that he had “died from too much sweetness.” For many, it was just another trending story—another headline destined to disappear beneath tomorrow’s news. But somewhere, there was a mother waiting for a son who would never return home.
Somewhere, there were siblings struggling to understand how a young man who spent his days fixing other people’s broken machines could not repair the silent pain inside himself. Somewhere, there was an empty chair at the family table.
Because behind every viral joke is a real funeral. Behind every statistic is a name. Behind every man who dies trying to impress someone is often a man who was quietly begging for help without saying a word. Health experts say the young mechanic is not an isolated tragedy. He represents a growing and deeply troubling pattern.
Speaking during Prestige Events’ inaugural “The Man in the Mirror” Men’s Conference in Blantyre, sexual health specialist Moses Chipembo Soko from Zomba Central Hospital challenged the common belief that sex-enhancement pills are the real killers.
“Men are not dying from sex enhancement pills,” he said. “They are dying from preventable medical conditions that could have been diagnosed and treated if they had sought medical attention.”
His words shifted the conversation from bedroom performance to something much deeper: fear. Fear of being seen as weak. Fear of admitting something is wrong. Fear of hearing bad news from a doctor. Fear of not measuring up to society’s expectations of what a man should be.
According to police figures, at least 42 Malawian men died last month after taking dangerous substances believed to enhance sexual performance.
Experts say many of these men unknowingly suffered from underlying heart conditions that made the drugs deadly. Soko says too many men choose pills bought over the counter, herbal concoctions, excessive alcohol or other dangerous substances instead of visiting a clinic.
“Sex doesn’t kill,” he explained. “Undiagnosed cardiovascular conditions kill men who take unprescribed drugs to improve their performance.”
Yet many continue gambling with their lives in silence. Not because they enjoy the risk. But because they feel they have nowhere to confess their fears. The conference exposed an uncomfortable reality rarely discussed openly. Many men carry invisible burdens behind smiles.
Financial pressure. Relationship disappointments. Performance anxiety. Depression. Loneliness.
The expectation to always appear strong. These burdens often remain hidden until they become unbearable. Police statistics paint an equally heartbreaking picture beyond the bedroom. Nearly four out of every five suicides in Malawi are committed by men. Behind those numbers are fathers. Brothers. Husbands. Friends.
Young men who laughed in public while breaking in private. Clinical psychologist Professor Chiwoza Bandawe described men’s mental health as a neglected crisis. He urged men to stop believing that strength means suffering in silence. “We cannot stop the storms of life,” he said. “But we can deepen our roots and prepare for them.”
His message was simple but profound. Stress itself is not the enemy. Being alone in it is.
Medical experts also highlighted another silent threat—prostate disease. Dr. Duncane Goche, Head of Urology at Zomba Central Hospital, warned that many men ignore symptoms until it is too late. Prostate enlargement and cancer not only threaten life but also affect sexual health, self-esteem and emotional wellbeing. Yet many men avoid screening because of fear, embarrassment or misplaced pride.
Doctors insist many of these conditions are treatable when detected early. Simple lifestyle changes—regular exercise, healthy eating, reducing alcohol intake, quitting smoking, sleeping well and going for routine medical check-ups—can dramatically reduce the risks. The tragedy of the young mechanic has therefore become much more than a police report.
It has become a mirror reflecting a painful truth. Too many men are dying while trying to appear invincible. Too many are trying to solve medical problems in secrecy instead of hospitals. Too many are convinced they must endure pain alone. Perhaps the greatest lesson from his death is that masculinity should never be measured by performance, but by the courage to seek help when something is wrong.
Because no family should have to bury a son who might still be alive had he simply felt safe enough to visit a doctor. No woman should lose a husband because he feared a medical examination more than death. No child should grow up asking why daddy never came home.
As Malawi reflects on yet another young life lost, health experts are pleading for a national shift—from shame to screening, from secrecy to conversation, and from dangerous shortcuts to professional medical care. The next life saved may belong to a man who today is quietly carrying a burden no one else can see.
And perhaps the strongest thing he can do is not to suffer in silence—but to ask for help before another family is left crying over a headline that should never have become a funeral.