Heartbreak in Chitipa as slain doctor laid to rest

Tears flowed freely in Chitipa Friday as the body of murdered doctor Atughanile Chomo was finally lowered into the ground at Lufita, bringing a heartbreaking end to days of shock and grief that gripped the district.

Dr Chomo, who worked at Blantyre’s Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, was found dead at her Mount Pleasant home on Tuesday, 7 July — a discovery that sent shockwaves across the nation and left colleagues and family reeling.

Police have since arrested Macmillan Mvevula, from Mtika village under Traditional Authority Ngolongoliwa in Thyolo, in connection with the killing.

Mvevula, who worked as Dr Chomo’s security guard, was reportedly found in possession of the slain doctor’s phone — a discovery investigators say helped crack the case.

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