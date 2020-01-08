Hell life at Rab Processors forces employee commit suicide, no coffin provided

Imagine this: You are working 6 am to midnight without break in a factory without being offered food. You then find an opportunity to help yourself with a packet of milk. The owners find you and fire you. You feel hopeless and commit suicide.

This is the story of Vincent Chiphwanya RAB processors Company employee in Blantyre who has committed suicide just minutes after being fired.

“He had worked for too long without food and so yes he stole a packet of milk to keep his body from shutting down. They caught him and fired him. He then committed suicide,” said another employee.

The employee said the shift manager chased Chiphwanya around 2 am and told him to get out of the premises.

“This was too much to bear for our friend who decided to kill himself,” added the employee.

The development has ignited protests at the company and the police had to move in to quell the escalating tension as the employees pelted stones.

Meanwhile, owners of the company have taken a casual approach and have not even provided coffin or reaching out to the family.

Nyasa Times will keep updating this story as events unfold

