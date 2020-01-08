Hell life at Rab Processors forces employee commit suicide, no coffin provided
Imagine this: You are working 6 am to midnight without break in a factory without being offered food. You then find an opportunity to help yourself with a packet of milk. The owners find you and fire you. You feel hopeless and commit suicide.
This is the story of Vincent Chiphwanya RAB processors Company employee in Blantyre who has committed suicide just minutes after being fired.
“He had worked for too long without food and so yes he stole a packet of milk to keep his body from shutting down. They caught him and fired him. He then committed suicide,” said another employee.
The employee said the shift manager chased Chiphwanya around 2 am and told him to get out of the premises.
“This was too much to bear for our friend who decided to kill himself,” added the employee.
The development has ignited protests at the company and the police had to move in to quell the escalating tension as the employees pelted stones.
Meanwhile, owners of the company have taken a casual approach and have not even provided coffin or reaching out to the family.
Nyasa Times will keep updating this story as events unfoldFollow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
kodi amwenyewa ndi chani kwenikweni? chonde umunthunso pena ndiofunika, Mulungu wake uti amene iwowa amamupembedza? moti iwowa angakhale ndi njala nthawi yayitali chonchi osadya kanthu? amwenye please polani moto? kodi a ku ministry of labour izi amaziona bwanji? chifukwa amwenye ambiri akuzolowera kumalawi kwathu kuno. kodi labour law pa iwowa siyimagwira ntchito? please pali iwowa ndie pali azungunso ena mene amangobwera kuzayambitsa tima bungwe tao mosasata malamulo antchito kuno kwathu izi aku labour azione bwino ndithu.
sad reality of life in our time!
Ooooooooh nooooooo this is beyond sad!
Fellow Malawian lets work as a team to resolve this issue at Work place ECAM, LABOUR OFFICE ,TRAD UNION.ETC please save Malawians working under the Indians industries there what we call modern slavery.
This is ministry of labour’s job to intervene, mukalandira chibanzi anduna tidziwanso kuti mwalandira envelope from Rab processors
KOMA AMWE ATASA PA MALAWI. EASHHHH
This is too bad how can one work without a break and eating food, we are waiting for the government to act on this one otherwise we are ready to go out for demonstration just to make sure that there are some improvements in terms of job conditions otherwise the company has to be closed. finally, please government ask the company to pay compensation to the bereaved family.