Herbalist in police custody for manslaughter

Police in Dowa have arrested a herbalist on suspicion that she killed a two-year-old child when she attempted to remove a tumour from the child’s head using a razer blade.

Dowa police publicist Gladson M’bumpha has identified the suspect as Nasiwelo Katema.

It is reported that the deceased, was born with a tumour in her head and the parents have been making effort to visit various hospitals including Kamuzu Central Hospital where they were advised to wait for a specialist doctor to carry out the operation.

However, the parents failed to wait for this arrangement and decided of take the child to the said traditional doctor.

M’bumpha said that on Friday morning, the parents sought treatment for the child at the house of the herbalist who is said to have been treating many people of their ailments.

The child died when Katema attempted to remove the tumour using a razor blade.

The matter was reported to community leaders who also reported to the police who visited the scene with a medical doctor.

A post-mortem that was conducted revealed that death was due to loss of blood secondary to an incursion tumour.

The suspect will appear before court soon to answer a charge of murder.

