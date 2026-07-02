‘Akweni’ Kaliati orders tighter oversight and inclusive development in Mulanje West

UTM Party MP Patricia ‘Akweni’ Kaliati has announced a series of new measures aimed at tightening oversight, improving coordination and strengthening accountability across development projects in Mulanje West, following a Constituency Development Committee (CDC) meeting she attended this week.

Kaliati said the committee agreed to strengthen coordination of all Constituency Development Fund (CDF) projects to ensure work is carried out efficiently and transparently.

She urged members to attend CDC meetings consistently, warning that irregular participation undermines decision‑making and slows progress on community projects.

The meeting also resolved to intensify project monitoring, with contractors to be formally briefed on the CDC’s oversight role to avoid misunderstandings during inspection visits.

Kaliati said the committee reviewed projects approved by Juma ADC and stressed the need for close follow‑up to ensure timely and successful implementation.

Information flow was another priority. Members agreed to improve information sharing among all stakeholders so communities remain updated on ongoing and upcoming development activities.

To support youth and women’s economic empowerment, the CDC will invite MEDF officials to orient loan applicants before submissions, ensuring groups understand procedures and requirements.

Kaliati said the meeting encouraged Traditional Authority Juma and the CDC chairperson to continue holding regular consultative meetings and to ensure that community members not on WhatsApp are included in information circulation.

She said the resolutions will help strengthen accountability, improve communication and promote inclusive development across Mulanje West.

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