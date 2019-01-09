High Court freezes Manondo’s bank accounts

The High Court in Lilongwe has issued an order involving shooting convict and Cashgate suspect Pika Manondo from accessing his money from banks.

The order to freeze Manondo’s accounts follows a similar one Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Mary Kachale, on request from the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), obtained through Chief Resident Magistrate Ruth Chinangwa in 2014.

The order prohibits Manondo from using money from two accounts at First Capital Bank, two others at Nedbank and one at Standard Bank.

“This order prohibits you, Pika Manondo, from dealing with your assets in any way to dispose of, deal with or diminish the value of any of your assets whether they are in or outside Malawi, whether or not the assets described in this order or are transferred to you after this order is made and they include any asset which you have the power directly or indirectly to dispose of or deal with as if it were your own,” reads the order made by Judge Esmie Chombo.

The judge’s order is dated December 21 2018 following an ex parte application by the State.

Senior State Advocate Liness Chikankheni argued that the accounts is having proceeds of the criminal enterprise to which Manondo was a party in a $184 500 (about K75 million) money laundering case in relation to Cashgate.

Manondo is serving a 15-years prison sentence following his conviction for conspiracy to commit murder in the shooting of the then Ministry of Finance budget director Paul Mphwiyo and is answering the money laundering case.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :