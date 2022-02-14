High Court to hear forfeiture of K147m for attempted murder convict Pika Manondo

The High Court in Lilongwe will on Tuesday hear an application the State to forfeit K147 million (US$184 000) which belongs to attempted murder convict, Pika Manondo.

Manondo is in jail after he was convicted of attempting to kill former Budget Director, Paul Mphwiyo in a matter which later unravelled into Cashgate that tarnished the presidency of Africa’s only second President Dr Joyce Banda.

Cashgate looted Malawians of K30 billion plus at Capital Hill and to the amusement of the county mastermind Oswald Lutepo has served his time in jail while other beneficiaries are still battling in court to save their skin.

The K147m was found in a safe box which he was keeping at First Merchant Bank (FMB) which is now called First Capital Bank in Lilongwe Branch.

The money was found in 2013 by police when Manondo fled the country through Mchinji border three days after Mphwiyo was shot at the gate of his Area 43 residence.

Meanwhile, a notice of hearing from the Lilongwe High Court show that the case will be heard at 2pm tomorrow.

