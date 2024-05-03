Higher Education Student’s Loans and Grants Board orients its members of staff on ATI Act

In line with its statutory obligation, one of Malawi’s subverted organizations , Higher Education Student’s Loans and Grants Board, on Friday took time to orient its members of staff on the Access to Information Act.

The orientation took place at Linde Hotels in Mponela, Dowa.

Speaking during the function, Parliamentary Committee Chairperson on Information, communication and Technology, Susan Dossi commended the Board for organizing the training .

Dossi said currently the committee is satisfied with the compliance levels. She said , when the committee started checking the institutions on compliance, they were not doing well.

During the function , Commissioner at the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC), Tereza Temweka Ndanga hailed the Loans Board for the initiative saying will go along way in ensuring media is able to access information.

Ndanga said MHRC has already a ATI unit which aims at ensuring compliance on the ATI Law. She added that currently MHRC has been accredited by the international bodies on access of information.

Ndanga reminded the members of staff on the role of ATI Law which include provision of access to information, providing a framework on access to information as well as facilitating civic education among the few.

“We have established access to information unit and trained more than 500 journalists on ATI we think this is a great stride indeed,” she said.

Loans Board Executive Director, Prince Phwetekere said the training will help members of staff to understand the act.

“We are engaging the members of staff on ATI act in order for our members of staff to understand about the act,” he said.

He said in the past members of staff were not able to understand the content of the law.

