Holy sex book in hot demand: Author Kaonga encourages couples to connect with God while erotically connecting each other

Booksellers are predicting that “ Holy Sexual Intercourse” book by journalist Victor Kaonga will become the biggest-selling book of the year.

Kaonga, who works as the national director of Transworld Radio, said the subject matter for the book is the sacredness of the marital bed and denounce all sexual impurities in married life.

The author said the book targets couples who are struggling in their prayer and sexual lives.

Kaonga said he has also drawn lessons from his marriage of 19 years in 17 chapters of the book and radio programming on building marriages.

“The other part of the book attempts to address over 60 common questions on sexual intercourse and general marriage issues,” said Kaonga as quoted by The Nation newspaper.

The religious broadcaster said the Holy Bible is quite clear that “sex is a blessed act’’ within the bounds of marriage.

“My desire is, therefore, to encourage many to view sexual intercourse as a holy thing meant for married people,” he said.

In one of the chapters, the author writes: “Sexual intercourse is a holy thing and should be taken with gratitude. But also if you use prayer as an excuse for not having sexual intercourse, then you may also be having a wrong view of prayer.”

Kaongae -whose religion-themed book From A Listener To A Broadcaster was published in 2016 -studied social science at the University of Malawi’s Chancellor College and a master’s degree in global journalism from Orebro University in Sweden.

His Christian life dates back to 1990 while he served as a member of Students Christians of Malawi (Scom) at Rumphi Secondary School. At the moment, Kaonga serves as a deacon for Capital City Baptist Church in Lilongwe.

Holy Sexual Intercourse book has been published by Pan African Publishers and will be formally launched this Sunday at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe.

