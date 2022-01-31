Hospital suspends clinical officer over defilement charges

A 49-year-old clinical officer at Anglican run St. Luke’s Hospital in Zomba has been suspended from duty until his defilement case is heard.

Management at the hospital has with immediate effect suspended Moses Chinula who is suspected to have defiled his three-year-old daughter.

Chief hospital administrator Winasi Boma says the suspension is pending the outcome of the court case.

“Management arrived at this decision this morning at its emergency meeting. Management will make further decisions based on the outcome of the court case,” said Boma.

Over the weekend police in Zomba arrested Chinula for the alleged offence.

According to the police, the mother left the baby home under the care of her father only to notice something strange on the baby’s private parts when she got back home in the evening.

She then reported the matter to Domasi Police Post and the baby was referred to Domasi Rural Hospital where defilement was confirmed.

The clinical officer will appear in court soon.

Chinula hails from Chimala Village in Chief Mtwalo’s area in Mzimba.

