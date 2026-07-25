House of Meats opens eighth Lilongwe outlet as bosses treat Mayor, influencers to vouchers

A popular Malawian meat company has thrown open the doors to its latest outlet in Lilongwe’s Area 10, as bosses push ahead with ambitious plans to make their Go Fresh meat products more accessible to shoppers across the capital.

House of Meats rolled out the red carpet for the grand opening, with Lilongwe City Mayor Peter Banda on hand to officially mark the occasion and heap praise on the firm’s continued expansion.

The Mayor was quick to highlight the wider benefits such business growth brings to the local economy, insisting expansions like this one help create much-needed jobs for residents in surrounding communities.

“When businesses expand, they create jobs and improve livelihoods for many people in our communities. I encourage House of Meats to employ more people from surrounding areas,” Banda said.

House of Meats brand ambassador Dorothy Kingston revealed the company has no plans to slow down, vowing to keep expanding its network so that even more Malawians can get their hands on quality, affordable meat products.

And it wasn’t just handshakes and speeches on the day — House of Meats treated guests to shopping vouchers, handing them out to both the Mayor and a number of social media influencers who attended the launch, in what appeared to be a savvy move to boost the brand’s profile online.

The latest opening brings House of Meats’ total footprint to eight outlets across Lilongwe and nationwide, cementing its growing presence in Malawi’s competitive meat retail market.

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