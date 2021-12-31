HRDC says 2021 year of Tonse Alliance’s broken promises

In a damning analysis of President Lazarus Chakwera-led Tonse Alliance, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition have said the year 2021 will be remembered as the year in which the government failed to live up to its campaign promises.

In an end of year statement, HRDC, through its chairperson Gift Trapence, says the past 500 days of Chakwera’s presidency serve as ample time for Malawians to measure and judge the direction in which the Tonse government is taking Malawi.

According to the statement, Chakwera’s inability to demonstrate assertiveness and decisively act on matters of national concern is creating a murky outlook of the governance situation in Malawi.

“Inefficiency in the public sector remains at its worst. Corruption is still rife. It is not surprising that by now the majority of Malawians, who voted for President Chakwera into power, have quickly begun to doubt the ability of the current leadership to deliver the promised Canaan,” the statement reads.

The HRDC notes that notwithstanding the many speeches delivered, strategic documents written, many international and local travels done, Malawi enters 2022 with shrinking hopes and ever-increasing scepticism as the campaign promises remain unfulfilled, back-and-forth movements getting us all dizzy, litany of excuses keeps growing as the Tonse government desperately digs hole to find every possible self-justification for their failure to deliver.

“Over and above the frustration due to unfulfilled campaign promises, Malawians have endured dizzying back-and-forth movements on the leadership’s own commitments, indecisiveness and lack of consistence on many other issues.”

The coalition then calls on Chakwera to step up to his role and function of Presidency, be decisive and assertive to drive this country forward.

“Malawians are tired of listening to speeches and being told what the government plans to do. Malawians demand action. Malawians deserve action. Malawians want their lives to transform for the better. Malawians demand jobs. Malawians demand businesses. Malawians demand an end to corruption. Malawi demands an end to systematic inefficiency in the public service. Malawians demand accountability. Malawians demand competency.”

It adds that Chakwera should not fear risking his close friendships and relations if it is what it would take to deliver his functions.

“Utsogoleri umafunika ziwindi. The President should remember that he is that office by vote and trust of all Malawians, not his friends, party functionaries or family. He is not in that office to please certain individuals but Malawians. He is there to drive the best interest of this country and her citizens.”

