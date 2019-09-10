HRDC says fresh demos looming for ‘Ansah must fall’

Human Rights Defenders Coalitions (HRDC) says it is going to announce dates for fresh mega demonstrations pushing for the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah.

HRDC national chairperson Timothy Mtambo said the civil society organisations (CSOs) will proceed with the demonstrations following the expiry of the 14-day moratorium given by the court.

“As long as Jane Ansah remains Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson, Malawians should expect more demonstrations,” Mtambo said

“Jane Ansah has not resigned. What we wanted has not yet been achieved,” he added.

He said they will organise marches to exert pressure on Ansah and her commissioners to resign for allegedly presiding over a flawed electoral process in the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

HRDC has been leading nationwide demonstrations to force Ansah to resign for allegedly presiding over a flawed May 21 presidential election, which was marred by use of correction fluid Tippex to alter figures on result sheets.

UTM Party president Saulos Chilima, who is also the country’s immediate past vice-president, as well as Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera, have consistently taken part in recent protests.

Coincidentally, the two politicians are also co-petitioners in a case where they are seeking nullification of the presidential election results.

Ansah, a judge at the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal, has taken a stand that she will not resign until the determination of the Constitutional Court in the elections petition case.

