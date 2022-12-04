HRDC tells Chakwera to act on SPC Zamba

Officials from Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) have asked President Lazarus Chakwera to take action on Collen Zamba, Secretary to President and Cabinet over her alleged attempts to influence dealings at National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA).

This comes after former acting Executive Director for NOCMA Helen Buluma alleged before a parliamentary inquiry that she was getting some unprocedural directives from Zamba on fuel supply contracts.

Michael Kaiyatsa, Vice Chairperson for HRDC said they want Chakwera to act on Zamba over the issue.

According to Kaiyatsa, on the other hand they also want Zamba to peacefully stepdown to allow investigations on allegations leveled against her.

Meanwhile, Kaiyatsa has indicated that they have shelved their planned demonstrations on 7th December saying government has worked on some of their earlier demands on AIP, fuel crisis and firing of Buluma.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!