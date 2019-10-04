HRDC threaten ‘occupy parliament’ if Mwapasa confirmed as Police  IG

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has threatened to shut down parliament if Duncan Mwapasa is confirmed as police Inspector General.

HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo told anti-Jane Ansah protestors in Lilongwe that Malawians do not want Mwapasa to be IG because of his strong political affiliation towards the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

There was a record turn-out for the demonstrators on Friday, surpassing the last days since the new wave of protests started on Tuesday.

Mtambo thanked the protestors for marching peacefully.

He said those perpetrating violence would meet the full arm of the law and HRDC would not back them.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :