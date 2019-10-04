HRDC threaten ‘occupy parliament’ if Mwapasa confirmed as Police IG
Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has threatened to shut down parliament if Duncan Mwapasa is confirmed as police Inspector General.
HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo told anti-Jane Ansah protestors in Lilongwe that Malawians do not want Mwapasa to be IG because of his strong political affiliation towards the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).
There was a record turn-out for the demonstrators on Friday, surpassing the last days since the new wave of protests started on Tuesday.
Mtambo thanked the protestors for marching peacefully.
He said those perpetrating violence would meet the full arm of the law and HRDC would not back them.
WE ARE BEHIND YOU HRDC —- NO TO MWAPASA FOR A BTTER MALAWI THERE SHOULD BE NO ROOM FOR COVERING UP THE CRIMINAL SYNDICATES OF APM, NTABA, CHISALE, DISI, MUKHITOS, DUSI, BEN PHIRI, MUCHACHAS, KASAILA, NANKHUMWA, MWANAMVEKA, MRS MUThALIKA, TADIKILA, NAMARIKA, HAROD MUSUSA, MWANDIDYA, MAGALASI, CHIPUNGUS, ITAYE, MUHARA, BOTOLO, BAMUSI, WA JEFFREY, JAPPIE MHANGO, MWAPASa and GOODLE GONDWE! MALAWI HEAR THiS THE ABOVE MENTIONED FORM THE SYNDICATE OF THE CORE CRIMINALS IN DPP AND IN MALAWI. THEY WANT MWAPASA TO PROTECT THEM AND HIMSELF. THESE ARE CHIEF LOOTERS THROUGH THE STATE HOUSE AS WELL AS JUST ABUSE OF POWER. APM… Read more »
So what is the duty of MP’S if Mtambo is acting like parliament? Satanism yalowa kwambiri mwa munthuyu- even appearance yake ikupatsa discomfort
Mwapasa is dpp he can not amass 2/3 majority in parliament never. The IG who will be backed by MCP will be the one to be inaugurated. Mwapasa nzake ndi Nangwale ayimva Bangwe.
SURE! MADANDO ANSA MUST FALL, AND MWAPASA
Ndiye dziko liri m’manja mwa bwana mtambo tsopano, mpaka kutseka Parliament
HRDC must admit that they have simply goofed on Jane Ansah. Even a daft lawyer would not resign from mob justice pressure. Ndiye mudzilimbana ndi former Attorney General and Supreme Court Judge. HRDC are clearly wasting their time. Having noticed that they have failed, they want to turn to Mwapasa, where they are also likely to goof again.
These are signs that HRDC has failed to get Ansah out. In fact, no matter what, as a lawyer, she will not dignify mob justice, which does not exist in our laws.
People why are you wasting your time instead of doing things that can help you financially
Kusowa chochita. Even if they hear that Peter Mutharika has used a pit latrine to show humility,still these fools will go for demonstrationd
Ndi ufulu wawo
Wayamba misala uyu. MPs will base their decision on objectivity and not your threats!