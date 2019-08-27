HRDC to report cases of petrol bomb attacks to international bodies: ‘Lost trust with Malawi police’

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) vice chairperson Gift Trapence has revealed that his organisation is documenting all recent petrol-bombing attacks towards human rights activists and opposition political leaders in the country.

Trapence said this after an alleged foiled attack in Lilongwe.

He claims he was attacked by unknown thugs who were driving a White Toyota Prado TX vehicle.

However, Trapence said he did not report the incident to Police because they already lost trust in the Malawi Police Services, who have failed to act on similar incidents before.

“We don’t trust Malawi Police anymore. We have had similar cases before and even if they are reported they do nothing,” said Trapence.

There have been several petrol-bombing attacks since the month of July.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera says the police are still investigating cases of petrol bomb attacks.

Kadadzera said police are conducting “intensive investigations” to bring to book all perpetrators and put the spate of petrol bombings to “a complete stop.”

Since July this year, there have been seven cases where houses belonging to either HRDC members, relations or Malawi Congress Party (MCP) members have been torched or petrol-bombed by unknown assailants.

Among some of the recorded incidences include the torching of MCP director of youth Richard Chimwendo Banda’s residence in Dowa on July 9; the torching of MCP Southern Region offices on July 22 and the petrol-bombing of HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo’s vehicle at his house in Lilongwe on August 15.

Other incidences include the petrol-bombing of Mtambo’s house in his home village in Chitipa on August 22; the petrol-bombing of MCP campaign director Moses Kunkuyu’s car at his residence in Nancholi on August 23 and the foiled attack on Trapence.

HRDC leaders have been the main targets for being behind massive national wide march protest aimed at forcing Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Jane Ansah to resign for alleged flawed electoral process during the May polls.

