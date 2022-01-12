HRDC wants Msukwa out, proposes establishment of Financial Crimes Court to expedite case

Firebrand Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has asked President Lazarus Chakwera administration to immediately relieve positions of top gurus who have been implicated in corrupt practices.

HRDC’s statement is apparent reference to Labour Minister Kezzie Msukwa who, beside being arrested on corruption allegations and is on bail, is still serving as a cabinet minister.

Through its chairperson Gift Trapence, HRDC has also called on government to facilitate the establishment of the Financial Crimes Court that will dedicate its time and resources to dealing with cases of public resources abuse and corruption with speed.

“We call upon the prosecuting agencies not to apply selective justice regardless of the status of suspects,” said Trapence.

He further called for better collaboration between the offices of the DPP, AG and ACB so that there is a seamless and more concerted approach to prosecuting high-level corruption cases.

