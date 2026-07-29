Human trafficking still trapping Malawians seeking work abroad, officials warn

For many Malawians, the search for work abroad begins with hope — but for some, it ends in exploitation.

As Malawi marks World Day Against Trafficking in Persons on 30 July, officials and rights groups are warning that deceptive recruitment continues to trap citizens in abusive conditions overseas, particularly in Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

Malawi Human Rights Commission Executive Secretary Habiba Osman described trafficking as “modern-day slavery,” noting the Middle East has become a particular area of concern following cases involving Malawians who travelled for work and later suffered exploitation and abuse.

Pilirani Mombe Nyoni, executive director of PIDO International, said her organisation has assisted more than 400 Malawians, mostly women and girls, who became trapped in exploitative situations after travelling to Oman.

Victims commonly had their passports confiscated, wages withheld, and were prevented from contacting family, she said.

“The common pattern is deception during recruitment. Victims are promised good salaries and decent working conditions, but once they arrive, they discover they have no control over their lives,” Nyoni said.

The Malawi Police Service said deceptive job offers, often advertised via social media, remain one of the main tools traffickers use to lure victims, according to deputy public relations officer Superintendent Alfred Chimthere.

The Ministry of Labour, Skills and Innovation said preventing trafficking depends on ensuring migration happens through legitimate channels.

Spokesperson Tabbu Kauye said the ministry verifies foreign employers, scrutinises contracts and runs mandatory pre-departure orientation for workers, while urging Malawians to use registered recruitment agencies and verify opportunities before committing.

Osman said Malawi already has a legal framework to combat trafficking through the Trafficking in Persons Act of 2015, but said implementation, resourcing and coordination remain the key gaps.

“The architecture exists. The gaps are in implementation, resourcing and coordination, not in the letter of the law,” she said.

Nyoni called for stronger monitoring by Malawi’s diplomatic missions abroad.

“Every Malawian embassy should know where its citizens are, monitor their welfare, and respond quickly when they receive reports of abuse,” she said.

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