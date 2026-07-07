“I Still Don’t Know Why They Killed My Wife”: Husband Breaks Down as Dr Victoria Bobe Murder Trial Opens

“I still don’t know why the people who killed my wife did it. I honestly don’t know what they wanted.”

Those were the heartbreaking words of Yamikani Bobe, the widower of slain medical doctor Dr Victoria Bobe, as he fought back tears while giving evidence before the High Court in Blantyre on Tuesday in the long-awaited murder trial of his wife.

The emotional testimony brought proceedings to a standstill after Bobe, overcome by grief as he relived the horrific events of the night his wife was killed, broke down in court and could no longer continue.

The court, presided over by Justice Ruth Chinangwa, was forced to adjourn proceedings for several minutes to allow State prosecutors to comfort and speak with the visibly distressed witness before he composed himself and resumed his testimony.

When he returned to the witness stand, Bobe recounted the terrifying events of the night of November 17, 2025, when armed intruders stormed their home in Chigumula Township in Blantyre.

He told the court that he and his wife desperately leaned against the bedroom door in an attempt to stop the attackers from forcing their way inside.

According to his testimony, the assailants fired a gunshot through the closed bedroom door, striking Dr Bobe in the head before breaking into the room.

“They shot through the closed door while we were trying to prevent them from entering,” he testified.

Once inside, the intruders demanded money.

“Some were asking for cash, while others specifically demanded US dollars,” Bobe told the court during questioning by State prosecutors.

Despite their demands, the attackers reportedly left with only a laptop bag containing a computer, mobile phones and other household items.

Even after witnessing the ordeal, Bobe told the court he remains unable to understand the motive behind the killing.

“I still don’t know why they killed my wife,” he said.

During his testimony, he also identified one of the accused persons in court, telling the judge he recognised him as the individual who took the laptop bag and appeared to be directing the actions of the other attackers during the robbery.

The State has lined up nine witnesses to prove its case, with Bobe becoming the first to testify.

Earlier, all seven accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder, robbery and burglary.

The accused are Charles Chikafa, Maxwell Elia, Rafik Abdul Hassan, Santos Chamaba, Peter Chimenya, Issa Ali and Peter Mphepo.

Dr Bobe, 33, was a respected consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital and a lecturer at Kamuzu University of Health Sciences. She was fatally shot at her home in Chigumula in the presence of her husband.

Her death shocked Malawi’s medical fraternity and the nation at large, prompting widespread calls for justice.

The High Court trial before Justice Ruth Chinangwa is expected to continue with more witnesses scheduled to testify as the State seeks to prove the charges against the seven accused.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :