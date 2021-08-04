Illovo donates K6m materials to Nkhunga Police Station

In its desire to contribute towards enhancement of security in Nkhotakota, Illovo Sugar Malawi plc Illovo on Saturday handed over K6 million worth of community policing materials to Nkhunga Police Station.

The donated items included 16 bicycles, 162 gumboots, 162 reflective vests, 16 rechargeable torches, 162 whistles for different community police forums in the area.

Speaking after presentation the donation, Illovo Sugar Malawi’s General Manager for Dwangwa Estate, Jerry Ndlovu, said the company has lately suffered a series of criminal activities targeting its Dwangwa Estate in the district, with perpetrators being members of the surrounding communities and most of the stolen materials are being sold within Dwangwa.

“For all of us, including businesses to thrive, there is need for no fear of crime. Increased Intelligence sharing between Illovo Security and Community Police forums surrounding to the estate has led to proactive crime management leading to reduction in theft incidents,” said Ndlovu.

The manager disclosed that from 2016 – 2021, the company registered a significant reduction in crime, especially opportunistic crimes involving theft of cement, paint and diesel.

Ndlovu said by partnering with surrounding community policing forums, the company has zeroed in on the criminals further reducing opportunity to steal not only from Illovo, but also the whole Dwangwa Community.

Nkhunga Police Station Officer-in-Charge Charles Nsitu thanked Illovo for ensuring security in the area.

Nsitu said the station does not have the financial muscle to support the security forums in the areas; hence, the intervention of the company will go a long way in easing the problems the security forums face.

“He said the items will motivate the volunteer community security forums. He pleaded with the security forum leaders who were present at the hand-over ceremony to use the items for the intended purpose,” he narrated.

In her remarks, the Chief Education Officer for Nkhotakota District, Gertrude Chipeta, said without peace and security, a country cannot achieve development.

Chipeta therefore commended Illovo Sugar Malawi for its continued support in different sectors, including security.

Meanwhile, Senior Chief Kanyenda has pleaded with the community to help protecting Illovo assets and materials from thieves and vandals.

Kanyenda assured Nkhunga Police Station of continued support in security matters through different Community Police Forums.

“The police only cannot be able to reach out to all of us. It is our responsibility to help securing each other because as the community, we are everywhere,” he said.

