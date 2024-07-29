Illovo sugar Malawi Plc pledges more support towards creating shared value in CSR activities

Illovo Sugar Malawi plc Dwangwa Estate says it is committed to support towards creating shared value in Corporate Social Responsibility, (CSR) activities within communities which they operate.

Lekani Katandula Managing Director at Illovo sugar Malawi plc said this at a hand over ceremony of classroom blocks at Kaongozi as well as Central primary schools and staff houses at Majiga Community Day Secondary School as part of its social corporate responsibilities.

The event which took place at senior chief Kanyenda in Nkhota-kota District was also graced by minister of education, Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima.

Speaking at the ceremony, the minister appealed with the community to take good care of the projects, as this also aligns with the country’s aspirations in attaining good education standards including infrastructure.

In his speech Katandula emphasized that as a company they believe in making positive change within the communities they are operating by working together with stakeholders in making significant improvements.

“This belief is reflected in our actions, this financial year from 1 September up to date, we committed MK2.1 billion, in various projects aimed at supporting and uplifting communities that we serve,” he said.

Katandula also pleads with government that it is now time that authorities should strive to promote conducive environment for business captains to gain more and support the communities in various ways.

Other dignitaries who were present at the event is the District Commissioner for Nkhota-kota Ben Tohno as well as member of parliament for the area, Overstone Kondowe.

Illovo sugar Malawi Dwangwa estate, invested MK420 million in the whole project in three schools.

The day was decorated under the theme; creating a thriving community.

