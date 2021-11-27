Illovo Sugar Malawi relaunches K140m ‘Iponyereni Kwakuya ndi Illovo’ promo

As early festive season celebrations, Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc has relaunched a promotion it carried out last year dubbed ‘Iponyereni Kwakuya ndi Illovo’ — now named ‘Iponyereninso Kwakuya’ — in which up for grabs is a combined K140 million that include 6 Nissan NP200 vehicles.

As was the case last year, there are three levels of entry into the competition in which the 6 Nissan NP200 vehicles are for Illovo Sugar’s stockiest — those who buy and sell sugar in bulk — who will be required to buy 2 tons or more to stand a chance of winning.

For grocers and table tops — or those who sell packets of sugar to consumers in groceries or local traders in the markets — they are encouraged to buy 2 bales or more of Illovo sugar to stand a chance of winning motorbikes, bicycles and bags of fertilizer.

The retail customer also has something sweet for them as all they need is to buy 3 kgs or more of any Illovo sugar to stand a chance of winning cookers, fridges and shopping vouchers.

Once they make their purchase in all three levels, the customers should simply write their names and contact numbers at the back of their Malawi Revenue Authority’s value added tax (MRA/VAT) receipt and deposit it in entry box at the reseller shops and participating supermarkets where they made the purchase.

Illovo will also run Monthly Instore activations where other prizes will be won instantly including buckets, zitenje, T-shirts and Illovo sugar packets.

At the launch held at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel, Illovo Sugar Managing Director Lekani Katandula, said they were impressed with positive and overwhelming response from their customers and shoppers in last year competition and thus decided to bring it back as another festive season celebration.

“I would say last year tinayiponyera kwakuya nde pano tayitenga pamene tinayisiya chaka chatha ndiku yiponyeranso kwakuya — kapena tinene kuti tayivunga?”

“I say that lightly but we do believe in continuous improvement in everything we do therefore this is reflected here as well. Just two weeks ago, at this same venue, we experienced another first from Illovo with our Every Day Chef cooking competition where we gave 3 lucky finalists a total of K8 million.

“I recall during my live interview with Zodiak, the presenter asked me what people can expect next from Illovo and I informed our customers that we would announce something at the end of the month and today we are here to fulfil that promise.”

While wishing all Illovo customers and the general public a merry Christmas and a happy new year full of Illovo Tseketseke, Katandula took a moment to remind that CoVID-19 is real and urged everyone to play their role in combating the virus.

“It is apparent that as a country we have relaxed on preventive measures due to the reduced cases,” he said. “But let us not forget that CoVID-19 is still a reality and very potent especially for those yet to get vaccinated.

“I truly believe the only way for us to beat this virus is to combine observance of regular hand washing/sanitising, wearing our face masks, and keeping ‘social’ distances with vaccination.

“This is why I am proud to say I am vaccinated and over 6,000 members of staff and contractors at Illovo are also vaccinated. My hope is that we see more people do the same as we are warned of a fourth wave.”

He also encouraged people the need to continue observing the preventive measures as there are fears of an impending 4th wave that is being experienced in some parts of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region, especially South Africa and Botswana.

Earlier in the day on Friday, Blantyre District Health Office (DHO) warned residents to be on high alert for the impending CoVID-19 fourth wave,” saying “from past experience, there is usually a four-week window period from the time South Africa records an increase in numbers of CoVID-19 cases to the time Malawi follows suit with Blantyre being the hardest hit”.

Thus Katandula reminded the general public of the nasty second wave of the pandemic that the country experienced soon after last year’s festive season.

“We must remember that mass gatherings can be super spreader events. Therefore, if you have not been vaccinated it would be wise to do so as soon as you can as vaccine stocks are currently readily available.

“Get vaccinated and stay safe but don’t forget to wash and sanitise your hands regularly and wear your mask whenever in public even if you have been vaccinated,” Katandula said.

In response to the pandemic, Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc contributed resources towards the the fight since its outset last year, donating medical equipment and supplies worth K100 million at the beginning of this year for Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre, Kasinthula in Chimwala and Nkhotakota.

At the outset of the pandemic last year, it donated K10 million Kameza isolation center in form of hospital beds and monitors and a further K60 million support for Blantyre City Council, Chikwawa and Nkhotakota.

Internally, the company initiated a campaign tagged ‘COVID-19: It’s In Our Hands’ which it launched in April 2020 aimed at encouraging all employees to commit to behaving in a manner that will help stop the spread of the pandemic at work, in their homes and in their communities.

Illovo Sugar always supports other emergencies that affect the communities in its estate district and recently launched a K75 million-worth community intervention project to help with the fight against the spread of CoVID-19 in Dwangwa and Nchalo aimed at engaging with the communities to highlight underlying behaviours that have created resistance to adherence to preventive measures as well as vaccine uptake.

Illovo Sugar (Malawi) Plc is listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange with 76% of the issued share capital held by the Illovo Group and the balance by public and other institutional investors.

The corporate office is based at Limbe with two operations at Nchalo in the South Region and Dwangwa in the Central, producing sugar cane and raw and refined sugar, together with specialty sugars at Nchalo.

Illovo Malawi is the country’s sole sugar producer with more than 60% of total sugar sales sold to domestic consumer and industrial markets, and the balance exported to preferential markets in the EU and the USA, and the surrounding region.

In Malawi, as in Illovo’s other countries of operation except for South Africa, the agricultural operations are significantly enhanced by several factors, including access to secure water sources for irrigation, excellent soils, and ideal climatic conditions to promote optimum cane growth.

Combined, these attributes result in high yielding sugar cane crops which are harvested annually.

