I’m Malawi President up to 2024 like it or not but get used to it – Mutharika
President Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has said his second and mandatory final term in office is unstoppable and urged opposition parties to accept defeat in the May 21 disputed presidential elections, saying they should get used to his presidency.
Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and UTM Party president Saulos Chilima, who is also the country’s immediate past vice-president, are challenging the May 21 presidential election results that were marred by use of Tippex by Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) in altering figures on results sheets.
The two filed a case against MEC in court, and the court has since included President Mutharika as to the petition with MEC.
But speaking at St Augustine Primary School in Mangochi where he held a victory rally to thank people in the Eastern Region for voting for DPP in last month’s elections, Mutharika said the opposition, particularly MCP should stop perpetrating post-election violence, describing the development as retrogressive to the socio-economic development of the country.
“We were supposed to have a Trade Fair this week but it has been postponed because six investors from China have pulled out as they are not sure of their security,” he lamented.
Mutharika pointed that, “My message to everyone is that whether you like it or not, I am your president – you just have to get used to it; In fact, I invite you all to come and join me in building this nation,”
MEC on May 27 declared Mutharika winner of the presidential race with 1 940 709 votes representing 38.57 percent followed by MCP's Lazarus Chakwera with 1 781 740 votes representing 35.41 percent while Chilima finished third and ahead of four other aspirants hopefuls with 1 018 369 votes representing 20.24 percent.
