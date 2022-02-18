Immigration authorities detain over 200 illegal immigrants in Lilongwe

Immigration authorities say to 200 illegal immigrants are being detained in the central region pending deportation.

Immigration department spokesperson for central region, Pasqually Zulu said since 1st January, they have managed to deport 15 illegal immigrants, with two serving their sentences.

Zulu said as of Monday this week, the region had 187 illegal immigrants still in custody pending deportation.

Out this, the Resident Magistrate Court Lilongwe has ordered deportation of eight Ethiopian nationals, who were found in a truck enroute to South Africa.

The development is coming at a time the immigration department has almost on a weekly basis been reporting cases of illegal entry arrests.

Just this week alone, there have already been cases of arrests and deportation of illegal immigrants from South Africa and India.

