Immigration authorities round up 93 Ethiopians for illegal entry into Malawi

Malawi Police in a joint operation with the Immigration and Citizenship Services authorities have rounded up 93 Ethiopians in the north for entering into the country illegally.

The authorities have also arrested a Malawian who is suspected to have helped the suspected illegal immigrants to enter in the country illegally on 21 February , 2022.

The suspects were arrested around Chiskombe area in Mzimba district while hiding under a tarpaulin at the back of a seven tonner lorry cream white and grey in color bearing registration number BW 4982 belonging to Mr D. Sothini Mzilikazi Maona of Mloyi Village from Enukweni in Mzimba district which was coming from Karonga and heading to Mzuzu direction.

All the 93 Ethiopians nationals do not have passports and did not present themselves to immigration officers to legalize their entry.

In the process assistant driver of the lorry, Yona Kamanga ,26 years old male from Ziweni Village in the area of traditional authority Mtwalo in Mzimba was arrested for helping the foreigners to enter in the country illegally.

The driver of the lorry bolted after noticing that his vehicle was being trailed by security agents.

The 7 tonner lorry which was used to ferry the suspected illegal immigrants has been impounded and the driver of the vehicle is currently on the hunt.

Meanwhile, all the suspects are currently under police custody awaiting to answer charges of illegal entry contrary to section 21 subsection 1 of the Malawi Immigration Act while the Malawian will answer the offence of aiding and abetting illegal immigrants to enter the country contrary to 36 of immigration Act.

