Immigration Dept intensify permit inspection, 3 Indians arrested, 1 Chinese deported

Malawi Immigration Services permit inspection team have apprehended 3 Indian nationals for violating their permit status on November 30th, 2021.

The three are Farhaz Patel aged 44, Manoy Kumar Medikurthi and Pathan Tahirkhan Mehbubkhan aged 36.

Speaking in an interview Regional Immigration Office Public Relations Officer Inspector Pasqually Zulu said those three were arrested for contravening their work permits status contrary to section 37 subsection (b) of the Immigration Act.

Zulu said Pathan Mehbubkhan managed to acquire bail, while the other two are still in custody while more investigations are still underway.

Police have also deported a Chinese national for being involved in wildlife and fire arm related crimes.

According to Zulu, said Shihe He aged 65 with passport number is EJ 4756284 was deported through Kamuzu International Airport by the investigation and compliance team from the Central Regional Immigration Office.

Shihe was convicted on 20th July, 2020 by Lilongwe Magistrate Court by Senior Resident Magistrate Florence Milner Msekandiana and was served his sentence at Maula Prison in Lilongwe.

Zulu said the exercise is on going and more arrests and subsequent deportation will be made.

“As a department we are appealing to all key sectors involved in hiring expatriates to consult the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services offices countrywide in case of doubt,” he said.

