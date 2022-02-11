Immigration officials arrest over 40 foreign nationals for entering the country illegally

Officials from the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services in the Northern region have arrested over 40 foreign nationals for entering the country illegally.

Public relations officer for northern region Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services Francis Chitambuli said the arrests were made in collaboration with the police.

He said the arrested foreign nationals are 30 Ethiopians, 10 Pakistanis and a Bangladesh.

Chitambuli said the suspects were arrested at Enukweni in Mzimba District.

He said the suspects were hiding under a plastic cover at the back of a 2 tonner lorry, white, bearing registration number BZ 8312 belonging to Mr Jasper W.F Moyo heading to Mzuzu.

“All the 30 Ethiopians nationals do not have passports while a Bangladesh national and 10 Pakistanis have passports but without an entry stamp for Malawi as well as a visa to enter in the country,” added Chitambuli.

The 2 tonner lorry which was used to ferry the suspected illegal immigrants has been impounded and the driver of the vehicle is currently on the run.

Meanwhile, all the suspects are currently under police custody awaiting to answer charges of illegal entry contrary to section 21 subsection 1 of the Malawi Immigration Act.

