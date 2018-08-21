Indian community in Malawi urges peace, coexistence

August 21, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 3 Comments

Members of Indian Community in Malawi has been persuaded to continue promoting peace and coexistence with other groups  as one way of showing appreciation  to their country’s freedom fighters.

India business persons in Malawi

Speaking  during the commemoration of India’s 72n Independence Day celebrayions at Indian Countey Club in Lilongwe,  Jayesh Patel, said the country’s freedom fighters showed love and selflessness to free the country.

Patel, who is a senior member of the community, said the the only way to reflect their good sacrifice is to co-exists with other groups and promote love.

The Indian Independnece day falls on August 15.

Change
Guest
Change

Says the community which chooses to live in isolation to Malawians.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
I am not a lawyer
Guest
I am not a lawyer

😂😂😂😂…..coming from the guys responsible 4 propagating 2/3rds of our corruption and forex externalisation ……your great grandchildren will pay dearly for this someday

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Huwee
Guest
Huwee

Melendo wolemekezela anali ndani

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago

