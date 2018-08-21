Indian community in Malawi urges peace, coexistence

Members of Indian Community in Malawi has been persuaded to continue promoting peace and coexistence with other groups as one way of showing appreciation to their country’s freedom fighters.

Speaking during the commemoration of India’s 72n Independence Day celebrayions at Indian Countey Club in Lilongwe, Jayesh Patel, said the country’s freedom fighters showed love and selflessness to free the country.

Patel, who is a senior member of the community, said the the only way to reflect their good sacrifice is to co-exists with other groups and promote love.

The Indian Independnece day falls on August 15.

