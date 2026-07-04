Indian diaspora celebrated in Malawi as minister calls for deeper ties with India to drive development

Malawi has paid tribute to the Indian diaspora’s decades-long contribution to the country’s economic and social development, with a senior government minister using the occasion to call for a more serious and strategic partnership between the two nations.

The gathering in Blantyre on Friday evening, held under the theme “Bridging Nations: Celebrating the Indian Diaspora’s Role,” brought together business leaders, diplomats and community figures to mark the Indian community’s enduring presence in Malawi.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Dr Ben Malunga Phiri said the evening underscored just how deeply embedded the Indian community had become in Malawian life, sharing personal accounts of how its members had supported Malawians in difficult moments, particularly through financial assistance.

“It is time for Malawi to take its partnership with India seriously to drive national development,” he said.

Indian High Commissioner Amararam Gujar described the occasion as more than a community celebration.

“This is a celebration of a living bridge — one built over generations through trust, enterprise, compassion, shared values, and mutual respect,” he said.

Gujar noted that more than 35 million people of Indian origin now live in over 200 countries and territories, and said the Indian community in Malawi occupied “a very special place” in the country’s story.

He pledged to strengthen ties between the two nations, grounded in genuine friendship and shared aspirations.

The minister also used the platform to address pressing domestic concerns, calling on Blantyre’s business community to help reshape the city in the face of climate change — singling out buildings marked with red stars as a visible symbol of urban decay that needed urgent attention.

He announced government plans to establish a metropolitan police service and introduce tighter regulations for motorcycle taxi operators, warning that kabaza riders posed a growing road safety risk.

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