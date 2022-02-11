Industrial court throws out Alexander Kusamba Dzonzi’s application to stop ESCOM CEO appointment

The Industrial Relations Court in Lilongwe has thrown out an application by one of contestants for the position of Escom chief executive officer.

Alexander Kusamba Dzonzi filed the application to stop the appointment of Kamkwamba Kumwenda as Chief Executive Officer for Escom.

Dzonzi, who is Board Chairperson of ADMARC wanted the appointment to be stayed, saying he was treated unfairly by the board of Escom since Kumwenda came second in the interview leaving him despite emerging the top during the interview.

However, Deputy Chairperson of the Court Howard Pemba has dismissed the application saying the matter does not fall under the court’s jurisdiction.

In addition Pemba has said there is no evidence that Dzonzi emerged on the top during the interview.

Dzonzi is alleged to harbour “tribalistic” beliefs against people of North Malawi which forced current President Lazarus Chakwera regret his remarks made in parliament when he was MCP’s its financial spokesperson.

Dzonzi then as MP for Dowa West accused former Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe, for allocating a big budget for water boreholes to North Malawi where there are only a “few people” who do not require development.

Kamkwamba Kumwenda hails from North Malawi and is an accomplished CEO, qualified accountant (FCCA) and holds an MBA and B/Com in Accountancy and Diploma in Business Studies from University of Malawi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!