Info Minister Kazako says President Chakwera AU trip “beneficial”

Information Minister Gospel Kazako has strongly defended President Lazarus Chakwera’s trip to the African Union meeting in Ethiopia this week, saying its economic benefits far much outweighs travel expenses.

However, Kazako has failed to say the exact number of delegates on the trip as in the past travels, Chakwera took with him Malawi Congress Party (MCP) handclappers.

The trip comes as the country faces economic problems and after Chakwera himself announced that he was cutting on both local and international travel.

According to Kazako, president will have to go with a number of people who are assigned on their respective duties.

He said people should not be concerned with the delegations rather they should see results from such conferences.

According to Kazako, people should not be thinking that presidential trips are meant to abuse tax payers money saying the trips are budgeted for and present Malawi with great opportunities.