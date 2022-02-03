Info Minister Kazako says President Chakwera AU trip “beneficial”

Information Minister Gospel Kazako has strongly defended President Lazarus Chakwera’s trip to the African Union meeting in Ethiopia this week, saying its economic benefits far much outweighs travel expenses.
However, Kazako has failed to say the exact number of delegates on the trip as in the past travels, Chakwera took with him Malawi Congress Party (MCP) handclappers.

Minister of Information Gospel Kazako
The trip comes as the country faces economic problems and after Chakwera himself announced that he was cutting on both local and international travel.
According to Kazako, president will have to go with a number of people who are assigned on their respective duties.
He said people should not be concerned with the delegations rather they should see results from such conferences.
According to Kazako,  people should not be thinking that presidential trips are meant to abuse tax payers money saying the trips are budgeted for and present Malawi with great opportunities.
He said the trip can be a catalyst for Malawi’s development.
Kazako said Chakwera will join over 50 Heads of State in Addis Ababa to discuss a broad range of  issues  that include  economy, health, disaster and defence.
“When the President physically attends  these meetings, it paints a good image of  the country where the Head of State is  coming from.
“President Chakwera realises the importance of discussing issues of continental importance, hence attending the 35th Session of Heads of State,” Kazako added.
The African Union  was founded on 26 May, 2001 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and was launched in Durban, South Africa replacing the Organisation of African Unity (OAU).
The theme for the session scheduled for 4 -6 February is: “Building resilience in nutrition on the African continent, Accelerate the human capital, social and economic development.”

