Inkosi Gomani drums up support for youth friendly leader

May 4, 2019 Owen Khamula -Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Inkosi Gomani of Ntcheu has drummed up support for a presidential candidate who has the support of the youth, urging the Malawian youth to vote for such a leader.

Inkosi Gomani V (r) with youthful UTM presidential hopeful Saulos Chilima ready to set two white doves free,

Inkosi Gomani with youthful presidential hopeful of UDF  Atupele Muluzi 

The youthful  Ngoni chief to the Gomani clan said 64 percent of the population in Malawi are the youth, saying this was the reason enough to vote for a candidate with youth friendly policies.

“Out of the 18 million people in the country, 6.4 million are the youth. This is why there is need to elect a leader who will listen to the youth,” said the paramount chief.

He did not name a particular leader.

But Gomani said there was need to elected a leader with youth friendly programs.

