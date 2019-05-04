Inkosi Gomani drums up support for youth friendly leader

Inkosi Gomani of Ntcheu has drummed up support for a presidential candidate who has the support of the youth, urging the Malawian youth to vote for such a leader.

The youthful Ngoni chief to the Gomani clan said 64 percent of the population in Malawi are the youth, saying this was the reason enough to vote for a candidate with youth friendly policies.

“Out of the 18 million people in the country, 6.4 million are the youth. This is why there is need to elect a leader who will listen to the youth,” said the paramount chief.

He did not name a particular leader.

But Gomani said there was need to elected a leader with youth friendly programs.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :